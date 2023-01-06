Ga. Bulldogs arrive in L.A. for second national championship win

LOS ANGELES (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of Georgia Bulldogs are leaving the east coast, to the west coast for the national championship.

This year’s bulldogs squad is hoping to become the first team to win back to back titles in the college football playoff era.

And they’ll have to do on the biggest stage, in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Texas Christian University is trying to win its first championship since 1938.

Dawgs, we know how the horned frogs feel. It had been a long time for us too, not that long, but decades when we won it last year. And we want it again this year.

The Georgia Bulldogs arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Monday’s championship game.

Just three days left until the Georgia Bulldogs make a run for their second national championship in a row.

We are reporting every part of the bulldogs arriving at the SoFi stadium, so dawg fans at home can stay updated.

Fans are able to see all kinds of trophies from Heisman to bowl game trophies. Fans are still traveling into L.A., this will be first stop for many of them when they touch down.

