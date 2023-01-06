Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. Bulldogs arrive in L.A. for second national championship win

The University of Georgia Bulldogs are leaving the east coast, to the west coast for the...
The University of Georgia Bulldogs are leaving the east coast, to the west coast for the national championship.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Daniel Booth and Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of Georgia Bulldogs are leaving the east coast, to the west coast for the national championship.

This year’s bulldogs squad is hoping to become the first team to win back to back titles in the college football playoff era.

And they’ll have to do on the biggest stage, in Hollywood.

MORE | Bulldogs’ mascot isn’t going to the championship game

Meanwhile, Texas Christian University is trying to win its first championship since 1938.

Dawgs, we know how the horned frogs feel. It had been a long time for us too, not that long, but decades when we won it last year. And we want it again this year.

The Georgia Bulldogs arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Monday’s championship game.

MORE | What’s ahead as Dawgs arrive for championship?

Just three days left until the Georgia Bulldogs make a run for their second national championship in a row.

The University of Georgia Bulldogs are leaving the east coast, to the west coast for the national championship.

We are reporting every part of the bulldogs arriving at the SoFi stadium, so dawg fans at home can stay updated.

Fans are able to see all kinds of trophies from Heisman to bowl game trophies. Fans are still traveling into L.A., this will be first stop for many of them when they touch down.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two...
Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
Washington County wanted man found dead as officers close in

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster greets lawmakers ahead of his State of the State address on...
S.C. governor’s budget seeks pay bumps to shore up workforce
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing
Ga. Bulldogs arrive in L.A. for second national championship win
Ga. Bulldogs arrive in L.A. for second national championship win
This was the scene on the evening of Jan. 6, 2023, as crews battled a blaze on Sharon Road in...
Crews battle blaze on Sharon Road in Augusta