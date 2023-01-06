Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cooler start Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s. High pressure building into the region will keep skies sunny Friday. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 8-12 mph.

Staying dry Saturday with mornings lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in mid to low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light and variable during the day with high pressure on top of the region.

A few clouds will move in Sunday ahead of our next front and could bring a stray shower late Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be near 40 and afternoon highs will reach the low 60s. Keep your outdoor plans Sunday. Rain chances look very slim for the CSRA, but skies will be cloudy.

We return to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Another front will move in Tuesday and could bring the chance for rain. Keep it here for updates on Tuesday rain chances through the weekend.

