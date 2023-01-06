Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Seasonal and sunny Saturday. Mostly dry weekend, but rain is possible Sunday night.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Riley Hale
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure building into the region will keep skies mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be chilly this evening in the 50s then 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid to low 30s by early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the west overnight.

Staying dry Saturday with mornings lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in mid to low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest during the day. A few more clouds will move in Saturday night as our next front begins moving into the Southeast.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 30s and afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-60s. Keep your outdoor plans Sunday. Rain chances look very slim during the day for the CSRA, but skies will be cloudy. Winds will be light out of the south generally less than 10 mph. A few showers are possible Sunday night as the front moves through the region.

We return to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Getting chilly again early Tuesday with sunrise temperatures in the mid-30s. Partly cloudy skies during the day Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Looking mostly dry next week until we get to Friday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Keep it here for updates.

Highs a smidge above average this weekend.
Highs a smidge above average this weekend.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two...
Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
Washington County wanted man found dead as officers close in

Latest News

Jog Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Update on damage surveys from storms yesterday. Dry, sunny, and seasonal the next few days.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather
Jog Forecast
Seasonal Outlook This Weekend