Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure building into the region will keep skies mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be chilly this evening in the 50s then 40s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid to low 30s by early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the west overnight.

Staying dry Saturday with mornings lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in mid to low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest during the day. A few more clouds will move in Saturday night as our next front begins moving into the Southeast.

Morning lows Sunday will be in the upper 30s and afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-60s. Keep your outdoor plans Sunday. Rain chances look very slim during the day for the CSRA, but skies will be cloudy. Winds will be light out of the south generally less than 10 mph. A few showers are possible Sunday night as the front moves through the region.

We return to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Getting chilly again early Tuesday with sunrise temperatures in the mid-30s. Partly cloudy skies during the day Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Looking mostly dry next week until we get to Friday as an area of low pressure moves through the region. Keep it here for updates.

Highs a smidge above average this weekend. (WRDW)

