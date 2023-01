GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews have responded to the scene of a structure fire at Parkdale Mills Friday morning.

Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road.

According to dispatch, the building has been evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

A News 12 crew is on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.