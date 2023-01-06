Crews battle blaze on Sharon Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a structure fire late Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 5:16 p.m. at 3484 Sharon Road, according to an Augusta Fire Department dispatch.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the neighborhood of one-story brick homes interspersed with empty wooded lots.

At the scene as crews were mopping up, heavy smoke damage could be seen to the eaves of a one-story ranch-style home.

Authorities said the occupant of the single-family residence was home at the time but not injured. She was able to leave the house by herself and is temporarily displaced. However, she is with family and has a place to stay.

This home on Sharon Road was damaged in a late-afternoon fire on Jan. 6, 2023. (WRDW)

At 6:15 p.m., firetrucks were still lined up on Sharon Road from the house to Barton Chapel Road. The situation was calm as firefighters inspected the house.

Crews think the blaze started on the right-hand side of house near laundry room.

There was heavy smoke and fire damage to 50% of the home.

