Bomb threat disrupts Barnwell High; Greenbrier teen caught with knife

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Barnwell High and a student at Greenbrier High faces discipline after bringing a knife to school on Friday, according to authorities.

In Barnwell, deputies evacuated the school and a bomb canine unit assisted with a search of the school after the threat was received sometime before midday.

Once cleared, the school was expected to return to normal operations.

It was the second bomb threat of the week at a Barnwell County high school. Williston-Elko High dealt with a threat Wednesday, and a student was charged, but the school had a normal schedule Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile in Evans, administrators at Greenbrier High, a student was caught Friday with a kitchen knife, which was confiscated.

The student is facing criminal charges, was removed school campus and will be held accountable according to the code of conduct.

There was no direct threat, and the school day was not disrupted.

The day was disrupted, however, at Grovetown High, which is also in the Columbia County School District.

A car battery charger caused a fire in the automotive lab prior to any students or staff entering the building.

The 500 wing was closed until the smoke dissipated.

