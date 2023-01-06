Submit Photos/Videos
Automotive fire closes part of Grovetown High School

Grovetown High School
Grovetown High School(CCBOE)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A automotive fire has closed part of the 500 wing in Grovetown High School Friday morning.

A car battery charger caused a fire in the automotive lab in the school, prior to any students or staff entering the building.

According to a release from the Columbia County Board of Education, fire crews responded immediately and have cleared the building.

There is no reports of structural damage.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the entire 500 wing of the building will be closed until the smell of smoke dissipates, and students will be relocated to another area of the building for class,” said the Columbia County Board of Education.

While there may be a lingering smell of smoke, fire crews have deemed the building safe to occupy.

The school day will continue as normal.

