An eye-opening look at McCormick prison smugglers’ cargo

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies intercepted an overnight drone delivery of contraband to the state prison, confiscating some predictable and not so predictable merchandise.

“Deputies encountered two thugs trying to make quick cash,” the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a statement.

Deputies said they seized:

1 pound of marijuana

59.5 grams of methamphetamine

3 to 5 pounds of tobacco

Tobacco wrapping papers

Small bags for distribution

Vape pens

A scale

5 cellphones

Sex lube

A photo of seized items also showed a large and a small drone.

“Our drone collection is growing by the day,” Sheriff Clarke Stearns said. “Destroying a thug’s $2,500 money maker is going to be so satisfying.”

The sheriff said deputies “are doing one hell of a job combating illegal items headed to the state prison.”

The McCormick Correctional Institution is at 386 Redemption Way, off U.S. 378 east of McCormick.

