Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

An eye-opening look at McCormick prison smugglers’ cargo

The McCormick County Sheriff's Office seized several contrabanded items bound for the state...
The McCormick County Sheriff's Office seized several contrabanded items bound for the state prison.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies intercepted an overnight drone delivery of contraband to the state prison, confiscating some predictable and not so predictable merchandise.

“Deputies encountered two thugs trying to make quick cash,” the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a statement.

MORE | New Year’s nightmare: Gunman forces diners to leave Augusta eatery

Deputies said they seized:

  • 1 pound of marijuana
  • 59.5 grams of methamphetamine
  • 3 to 5 pounds of tobacco
  • Tobacco wrapping papers
  • Small bags for distribution
  • Vape pens
  • A scale
  • 5 cellphones
  • Sex lube

A photo of seized items also showed a large and a small drone.

“Our drone collection is growing by the day,” Sheriff Clarke Stearns said. “Destroying a thug’s $2,500 money maker is going to be so satisfying.”

MORE | Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident

The sheriff said deputies “are doing one hell of a job combating illegal items headed to the state prison.”

The McCormick Correctional Institution is at 386 Redemption Way, off U.S. 378 east of McCormick.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two...
Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
Washington County wanted man found dead as officers close in
Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather

Latest News

L.A.
What's ahead as Bulldogs arrive in L.A. for championship?
Clock is ticking for gas tax suspension to end in Georgia
Gas
Georgia drivers should brace for higher fuel prices
The court gave the state's General Assembly until March 31 to provide a revised map for the...
First SC Congressional district must be redrawn, judges rule