Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during sporting event

Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.(KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 16-year-old high school student in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal.

In a letter sent to parents Friday morning, Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life.”

He continued, writing that the student “suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event.”

Salzman said staff immediately began rendering medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived. However, she did not survive.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Her cause and manner of death are still pending as of Friday morning.

The letter said the district’s Crisis Response Team will be available for anyone who may need their services.

No further information was provided.

Hughes’ death comes amid Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two...
Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
Washington County wanted man found dead as officers close in
Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather

Latest News

The House is not in order.
Wacky speaker moments from the House
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
Speaker fight, Day 4: McCarthy sees progress, no deal yet
The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low, the Labor Department said Friday.
Cooler hiring and milder pay gains could aid inflation fight