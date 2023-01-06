Dogs compete in Aiken Barn Hunt competition

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a hunt in Aiken this weekend, where almost 100 dogs are competing, and the prize is rats.

The competition is called Barn Hunt, and dogs will work their way through a maze to find rats. But they won’t be harmed in any way. We stopped by the games, to take a look.

“He likes it, that’s the biggest thing, and seems to understand the game too,” Lisa Nurminen says. She and her dog, Finn, are on the hunt.

She came from Charleston to compete in the hunt.

“We tried it once, and he was eager and loved to hunt and to sniff, so we thought, we’ll just let him do the things he enjoys.,” Nurminen says.

Shea Brooks, an organizer of the competition, says, “It’s a way to test a dog’s instincts toward vermin hunting.”

Brooks organizes the event, but she is also a teacher of the sport.

“We’re working with the dogs to bring out that instinct and allow them to do something that uses so many different parts of their brain,” Brooks says.

Brooks says they put rats inside tubes, then hid the tubes in the straw. Using only their noses, the dogs have to work their way through this maze to find them.

Nurminen shares, “They have to shuffle through all the different scents that are out here, they have to pick, this is a rat and not just litter, this is where the current rat is, not the previous rat.”

This is Nurminen’s second time competing in this event, but she says it won’t be her last. She believes it’s good for her dog.

“It builds the relationship between the dog and the handler, it also helps them use their brain in different ways, it’s just a lot of fun to do,” Nurminen shares.

The event will continue on Saturday and Sunday and is free to the public. If you’re interested in getting your dog involved in the barn hunt go to the hunt’s webpage.

