Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What’s ahead for James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium?

By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some new developments could bring more changes for the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.

Local leaders suffered a defeat last year when voters turned down the final $235 million needed to finish a transformation project for the arena.

But a talk between most Augusta Commission members and local lawmakers accomplished a major achievement: No one opposed a new referendum leaders hope to get passed in a second attempt to bring changes to the arena.

MORE | How Columbia County alcohol licensing could change

Commissioners and legislators pledged their support by working together on it during a meeting Wednesday that was described as very positive.

After voters defeated the funding, leaders said they’d go back to the drawing board to figure out how to fund improvements to the 4-decade-old arena. They say the changes are needed to compete with newer venues in the region.

Meanwhile, some adjustments were made Thursday in renovations to the Bell Auditorium next door.

The Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority, which oversees the arena and auditorium, met Thursday to look at changes at the Bell.

The timeline for construction completion has changed. It will now begin April 1 in an effort to expand construction of the auditorium lobby and club-level room.

The expansion will be 5,000 square feet and two stories that overlook Telfair Street.

MORE | Masters invites NCAA champion Gordon Sargent, Japan’s Kazuki Higa

Renovations of other features, including the green room, will begin July 21.

The goal is for the auditorium to be officially complete by May 2024.

Also approved Thursday were sprinkler installations for the full venue, plus special inspection and testing of construction materials.

The safety considerations come a few weeks after an employee at the arena died after being exposed to a gas in an apparent leak he’d discovered in in air system.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
This was the scene at 835 Boardman Road after a storm blew a tree onto a home on Jan. 4, 2023.
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
Tommy Solomon
Suspect arrested in Augusta clash with off-duty deputy
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Georgia Power generic
A closer look at Georgia Power’s upcoming rate increase

Latest News

Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
S.C. Supreme Court strikes down 6-week abortion ban
The ribbon is cut on Jan. 5, 2023, for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus.
Augusta Tech launches new campus at former Summerville hospital
Clock is ticking for gas tax suspension to end in Georgia