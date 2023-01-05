What’s ahead for James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some new developments could bring more changes for the James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.

Local leaders suffered a defeat last year when voters turned down the final $235 million needed to finish a transformation project for the arena.

But a talk between most Augusta Commission members and local lawmakers accomplished a major achievement: No one opposed a new referendum leaders hope to get passed in a second attempt to bring changes to the arena.

Commissioners and legislators pledged their support by working together on it during a meeting Wednesday that was described as very positive.

After voters defeated the funding, leaders said they’d go back to the drawing board to figure out how to fund improvements to the 4-decade-old arena. They say the changes are needed to compete with newer venues in the region.

Meanwhile, some adjustments were made Thursday in renovations to the Bell Auditorium next door.

The Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority, which oversees the arena and auditorium, met Thursday to look at changes at the Bell.

The timeline for construction completion has changed. It will now begin April 1 in an effort to expand construction of the auditorium lobby and club-level room.

The expansion will be 5,000 square feet and two stories that overlook Telfair Street.

Renovations of other features, including the green room, will begin July 21.

The goal is for the auditorium to be officially complete by May 2024.

Also approved Thursday were sprinkler installations for the full venue, plus special inspection and testing of construction materials.

The safety considerations come a few weeks after an employee at the arena died after being exposed to a gas in an apparent leak he’d discovered in in air system.

