Washington County wanted man found dead as officers close in

WARTHEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wanted man was found dead Wednesday evening while Washington County deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant.

Washington County deputies were requested to assist Forsyth County in serving multiple felony arrest warrants for a 36-year-old Reginald A. Henderson of Alpharetta.

The charges included two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, burglary, and battery.

At 9 p.m., Washington County and Forsyth County deputies arrived at a residence on Sparta Davisboro Road, where deputies had evidence Henderson was located.

Upon entering the home, deputies and an occupant of the home found Henderson unresponsive.

Henderson was later pronounced deceased due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to process the scene and investigate the death.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information or questions concerning this incident can contact GBI Eastman at 478-374-6988.

