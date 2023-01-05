Submit Photos/Videos
Under new deal, AU medical students to learn at Swainsboro hospital

Emanuel Medical Center, Swainsboro, Ga.
Emanuel Medical Center, Swainsboro, Ga.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWAINSBRO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, Emanuel Medical Center signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents and fellows.

It’s an effort particularly meant for students in the Peach State Scholars program.

The program, which launched in 2020, allows selected students to finish medical school in three years rather than four and go directly into a primary care residency in Georgia. In exchange for their commitment to serve in a rural or underserved area of the state, these students will receive a scholarship for tuition, which was made possible by a $5.2 million donation from Peach State Health Plan in 2021.

Gov. Brian Kemp matched Peach State Health Plan’s initial donation to kickstart the program, adding another $5.2 million in funding. In 2022, Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly added $8.7 million more to the program.

The hospital in Swainsboro will be one of many new partners the program hopes to bring on to help educate these students, according to the college.

The partnership will also give physicians and other care providers at Emanuel Medical Center 24-hour remote access to MCG physicians, via telehealth. It’s an effort to keep more patients in Swainsboro, which is beneficial to patients and their families and economically beneficial for the hospital, according to the college.

The Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University is one of the nation’s largest medical schools by class size, with 264 students per class.

Owned by the county and governed by the Emanuel County Hospital Authority, Emanuel Medical Center employs more than 420 people and operates as a not-for-profit facility with operations funded by revenues generated through patient services.  

