Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage

A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down near Sandersville Wednesday. We took a look at the damage left behind in Jefferson County.
By Nick Viland
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down near Sandersville Wednesday.

We took a look at the damage left behind in Jefferson County.

The lights show the farm’s greenhouse destruction. The neighbor next door says it was a scary sight to see thinking about it a day later.

Shelly Gee, the farm’s neighbor, says, “I opened my front door and I saw all of their greenhouses caved in and thought ‘oh my god’ I don’t know what else you can think.

She has been at this location for a year and seeing what happened to the farm next door made her worried about her property.

“I immediately looked to make sure everything was good here and we had minor damage,” Gee states.

She said looking around the area, you either got hit or you didn’t now a day later the National Weather Service is assessing the area.

There’s not a lot of tree damage which is part of the easiest to spot out.

Kyle Thiem, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, states, “We take a look at the damage and the wind pattern and the way maybe trees sprayed outwards from one to the other to get a sense of whether or not it was winds that we traveling in a straight line which are usually associated with strong thunderstorms or if they’re turmeric winds.”

He says going from point to point throughout the area collecting data to be more aware in the future.

“We’re trying to decide to understand what we were seeing yesterday so we can try and warn more appropriately on those events in the future,” Thiem says.

They surveyed Washington County and determined a tornado did touch down there.

Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage
