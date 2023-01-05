Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. Supreme Court strikes down 6-week abortion ban

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(Source: Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a 3-2 vote, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six week abortion ban.

The ruling said the law violates constitutional rights to privacy, “Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time” for a woman to know she is pregnant and “take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy.”

Thursday’s ruling is the latest step in a lengthy legal battle that began in 2022 after the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade’s legal precedent that protected abortion access.

