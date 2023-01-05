Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County sheriff holds 9th Annual Charity Gala

Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff Richard Roundtree(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is holding Sheriff Richard Roundtree’s Ninth Annual Charity Gala.

The event will be held on January 27 at the Sacred Heart Cultural Center.

Included in the Gala will be a live and silent auction, open bar, and a live band. The reception will start at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets include corporate tables (seating eight) for 1,300 dollars, as well as individual tickets for 100 dollars.

If anyone would like to buy a ticket, please contact Sheena Townsend at 706-821-1068 or email stownsend@augustaga.gov.

