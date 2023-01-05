Tracing storm’s path of destruction across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a severe storm left trails of destruction across the CSRA, National Weather Service crews are assessing the damage while the first day of cleanup begins.

Possible tornadoes touched down Wednesday on both sides of the Savannah River.

Burke, Washington and Jefferson counties saw the most damage on the Georgia side, while Aiken and Barnwell counties got the brunt of the storm’s wrath in South Carolina.

On Thursday, National Weather Service crews from Peachtree City will be in Jefferson and Washington counties to determine whether a tornado touched down or whether the damage was caused by straight-line winds.

Among the damage they saw was a torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.

Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County. (WRDW)

Staff from the agency, meanwhile, plotted the path of a possible tornado that damaged homes and trees in Burke County.

The path stretches from Keysville to the northwest, cutting a line between Hephzibah and McBean as it moves through southern Richmond County to the state line.

On the South Carolina side, the National Weather Service is investigating several potential tornado paths:

From Johnston in Edgefield County through Saluda County and into western Lexington County.

From Elko in Barnwell County to Norway in Orangeburg County.

From near Wagener in Aiken County to Woodford in Orangeburg County, plus another one starting nearby and extending farther to the northeast.

Along Interstate 20 in Lexington County, plus another one just to the southeast.

Here’s a look at all the potential paths:

Tracking the damage

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office reported a “path of destruction” from Story Mill Road north across Greiner Circle, Highway 25, McManus Road and over to Highway 56.

Residents were glad they weren’t hurt .

“I looked out my window and saw the trees blowing in the wind like they were just toys. I got pretty scared,” said Jerry Smith, a Burke County resident.

As the lighting cracked across the sky, Smith says he took cover.

“I went into the bathroom and stayed there for a while. But the lights went out at about 10 o’clock. They came back on at one. It was scary. When we came out and looked at the damage, the roofs that are gone and all the trees that are down,” he said.

His neighbor Deborah Veal says when she left for work Wednesday morning, she wasn’t expecting to return home to a torn-up backyard.

“When I pulled up, I was like, wow, you know, looking at it, you know, it’s a bit much. We’ve had bad weather before here. But nothing this big,” she said.

Veal said, “I’m not a materialistic person, you can always get those things replaced, but you can’t replace a life. So the biggest thing is my family and my animals because they are a family. I’m very thankful that you know, we weren’t here.”

Walking around with Mary Golden, she’s been here for 47 years, and the aftermath of the storm is something she’s never seen before.

“I said, ‘Oh my God.’ That’s all I said,” she said.

Her neighborhood was littered with branches and downed power lines.

“I heard it out here, and I got up, and I saw the trees waving and the limbs flying off the trees,” she said.

Tim Gradous’ house was destroyed, but he’s grateful to be alive .

“I feel blessed. I got my wife. I got my dog. The rest of it’s just a thing,” he said.

He said, “The wind started blowing real hard, and the rain was coming down sideways, and right after it started it quit, and I heard a noise, and it picked the tree up and set it on the house.”

The tree fell right next to his bedroom destroying the bathroom and the entire kitchen.

He says everything happened in the blink of an eye.

“It didn’t last long. It was here and gone in just under a couple of minutes at the most,” he said.

Throughout the day, the community is coming together to offer a hand to Gradous and others impacted.

“It’s amazing because you don’t see a lot of that these days, but out here in the country, so to speak, we have to take care of each other because it takes 911 a while to get out here,” he said.

All public areas had been cleaned up by Thursday morning, but work on private property is up to the owners, authorities said.

SEE BURKE COUNTY DAMAGE:

In Aiken, a large tree toppled over onto a house at 835 Boardman Road, smashing much of the second floor of the historic-looking home.

And also in Aiken County, the Salley Pavilion collapsed in the storm, according to authorities.

SEE AIKEN COUNTY DAMAGE:

In Richmond County, trees were reported down along Winter Avenue in the Hephzibah area, and a large pine tree fell across the roadway at Joyce Street and Kissingbower Road in Augusta.

A personal weather station in Richmond County recorded a 59 mph gust.

SEE RICHMOND COUNTY DAMAGE:

In Washington County, the storm toppled pine trees that were broken off at the trunk, with splintered upper limbs.

Deputies reported damage along Highway 540 between Deepstep Road and Linton Road. A roof was taken off a house, a house had a tree on it and an 18-wheeler rolled over, according to deputies.

“Power lines and trees are down in these areas from the storm,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Please do not try to navigate these areas unnecessarily until these areas can be cleared by emergency personnel.”

Damage was also reported in Jefferson County at Stapletons Crossroads, and there was wind damage a mile north-northwest of Sandersville.

SEE WASHINGTON COUNTY DAMAGE:

In Barnwell County, the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down in Blackville. Crews will survey the area Thursday to confirm. The wind from the storm was strong enough to knock a mobile home off its foundation, trapping a woman inside.

Severed weather on Jan. 4, 2023, blew this mobile home off its foundation in Blackville. (Contributed)

