Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Masters invites NCAA champion Gordon Sargent, Japan’s Kazuki Higa

Gordon Sargent
Gordon Sargent(Contributed)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Masters expanded its reach to elite amateurs on Thursday when it offered a special invitation to NCAA champion Gordon Sargent, the first time in more than 20 years an amateur received such an invitation.

Augusta National also awarded a special invitation to Kazuki Higa, who won four times on the Japan Golf Tour and captured the money list last year.

MORE | How Masters invitation went to the wrong Scott Stallings

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said Higa and Sargent have accepted their invitations to compete in the 2023 Masters.

Both players will be first-time participants.

“The Masters Tournament prioritizes opportunities to elevate both amateur and professional golf around the world,” Ridley said. “Thus, we have extended invitations to two deserving players not otherwise qualified. Whether on the international stage or at the elite amateur level, each player has showcased their talent in the past year. We look forward to hosting them at Augusta National in April.”

Higa, 27, has seen six career victories on the Japan Golf Tour, four in 2022. He finished first on the Japan Golf Tour’s Order of Merit last year. He ranks 68 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Sargent, a 19-year-old sophomore at Vanderbilt, is the reigning NCAA Division I Men’s Individual Champion. He’s ranked 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The last amateur to earn a special invitation was Aaron Baddeley of Australia in 2000, who was 18 when he beat a field that included Greg Norman and Colin Montgomerie to win the Australian Open.

MORE | Generational Bulldogs: Bridging one era to the next

The Masters has a history of looking after elite amateurs, once inviting the Walker Cup team until the late 1980s. It currently invites the U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up, the British Amateur champion, the U.S. Mid-Amateur champion and winners of the Asia-Pacific and Latin American amateur events it helped create.

Higa’s invitation was expected. The Masters has a history of inviting international players who have had sterling seasons without having regular access to the PGA Tour. The last special invitation went to Shigo Imahira of Japan in 2019.

Higa is No. 68 in the world and his four wins on the Japan Golf Tour include the Dunlop Phoenix in November, one of the strongest fields of the year in Japan.

The invitations bring the current field to 80 players.

Three qualification criteria remain active:

  • Winner of the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship.
  • Winners of upcoming PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship.
  • The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
This was the scene at 835 Boardman Road after a storm blew a tree onto a home on Jan. 4, 2023.
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
Tommy Solomon
Suspect arrested in Augusta clash with off-duty deputy
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Georgia Power generic
A closer look at Georgia Power’s upcoming rate increase

Latest News

A green jacket was presented to Scottie Scheffler after he won the Masters on April 10, 2022.
Scheffler’s win was team effort with support of kin, veteran caddie
Wearing the green jacket of a Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler holds up a miniature of the...
Masters updates: Sunday, April 10, 2022
A memorable scene from April 10, 2022, as Scottie Scheffler got closer to winning the Masters.
Scheffler closes in on his Masters victory
A green jacket was presented to Scottie Scheffler after he won the Masters on April 10, 2022.
Green jacket ceremony for Scottie Scheffler