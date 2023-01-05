Submit Photos/Videos
Man charged with Atlanta rapper Takeoff’s death released on $1M bond

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is now out of jail.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Dec. 1. His arrest came one day after another man was charged in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. It happened as more than 30 people were leaving a private party early that morning. Police say shots were fired during an argument over a dice game, but 28-year-old Takeoff was not involved and was an innocent bystander.

This image provided by the Houston Police Dept., shows Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, who arrested in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff, who was killed last month outside a bowling alley in Houston.(Houston Police Dept. via AP)

Clark posted a $1 million bond on Wednesday. This comes after prosecutors and attorneys wrangled over the amount of Clark’s bond.

A judge lowered Clark’s original $2 million bond to $1 million last week. Clark’s team of lawyers was asking for a $300,000 bond, but the judge was not convinced that a lower bond was needed.

Though he’s out of jail, Clark is under house arrest, must wear a GPS tracking device, and avoid contact with anyone involved in the shooting investigation.

Also on Wednesday, Migos member Quavo released a song in honor of Takeoff called “Without You.” Part of the song was posted to his YouTube and Instagram accounts overnight.

