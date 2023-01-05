Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Learn how to cook at the Nancy Carson library’s new program

There is a new program at the Nancy Carson library that provides cooking lessons.
By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a new program at the Nancy Carson library that provides cooking lessons.

The North Augusta library and the South Carolina State Library provided everything the program will need.

The plan is to offer cooking classes to the community for the next few months at least.

MORE | Under new deal, AU medical students to learn at Swainsboro hospital

Usually, when you think about learning to cook at the library, that means coming in and just picking up a book. But at this library, they have another way.

Barbara Walker, executive director at the Nancy Carson Library, states, “This cart contains everything you need for a cooking program.”

This is no ordinary cart, it’s a Charlie cart.

“It will allow us to do programs that we’ve never been able to do before,” Walker says.

She says it’s difficult for them to host cooking classes because they don’t have a kitchen, but now it is almost like they do.

Walkers say, “It’s a mobile kitchen. Inside, it has a convection oven and a sink. It also comes with pots, pans, and utensils. We’re looking forward to having really good times with it, here in the library.”

MORE | What’s ahead for James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium?

Walker says the library isn’t just a place to pick up a book. It’s a place to learn.

“Some people can learn better if they can see it done, or even if they’re hands-on with it,” Walker states.

They’re happy to have this here and give the community a different way to learn something.

Walker says, “You never stop learning, there’s always something else you can learn.”

Walker says they plan to host a cookie baking class in about two weeks on the Jan. 21 and registration should open next week.

You can also call the library to sign up.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
This was the scene at 835 Boardman Road after a storm blew a tree onto a home on Jan. 4, 2023.
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
Tommy Solomon
Suspect arrested in Augusta clash with off-duty deputy
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Georgia Power generic
A closer look at Georgia Power’s upcoming rate increase

Latest News

Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage
Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage
Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two...
Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident
As the population continues to age, companies all over the world are developing new...
What the Tech: Companies develop healthy living technology
Learn how to cook at the Nancy Carson library’s new program
Learn how to cook at the Nancy Carson library’s new program
Court
Learn about S.C. court's ruling on state abortion law