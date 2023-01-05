Learn how to cook at the Nancy Carson library’s new program

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a new program at the Nancy Carson library that provides cooking lessons.

The North Augusta library and the South Carolina State Library provided everything the program will need.

The plan is to offer cooking classes to the community for the next few months at least.

Usually, when you think about learning to cook at the library, that means coming in and just picking up a book. But at this library, they have another way.

Barbara Walker, executive director at the Nancy Carson Library, states, “This cart contains everything you need for a cooking program.”

This is no ordinary cart, it’s a Charlie cart.

“It will allow us to do programs that we’ve never been able to do before,” Walker says.

She says it’s difficult for them to host cooking classes because they don’t have a kitchen, but now it is almost like they do.

Walkers say, “It’s a mobile kitchen. Inside, it has a convection oven and a sink. It also comes with pots, pans, and utensils. We’re looking forward to having really good times with it, here in the library.”

Walker says the library isn’t just a place to pick up a book. It’s a place to learn.

“Some people can learn better if they can see it done, or even if they’re hands-on with it,” Walker states.

They’re happy to have this here and give the community a different way to learn something.

Walker says, “You never stop learning, there’s always something else you can learn.”

Walker says they plan to host a cookie baking class in about two weeks on the Jan. 21 and registration should open next week.

You can also call the library to sign up.

