Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia

Last year, Representative Ron Stephens led a push to legalize sports betting. The bill failed, but this year the Republican from Savannah has hope.
FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, an iPad displays the types of bets that can be...
FILE - In this March 19, 2019, file photo, an iPad displays the types of bets that can be placed at the Golden 1 Center's Skyloft Predictive Gaming Lounge, in Sacramento, Calif. California lawmakers on Monday, June 22, 2020, ended their bid to put a measure on the November ballot that would legalize sports wagering in the nation's largest market, potentially setting up a showdown with tribal casinos in 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Right now, sports betting in Georgia is only available through offshore websites. The Sports Betting Alliance says that’s unsafe. They’re one of the advocate groups that includes BetMGM, DraftKings, Fan Duel, and Fanatics.

“We look forward to working with the legislature to establish a safe and responsible online sports betting market in Georgia. In over half the country, legal online sports betting platforms are providing fans with a safe and responsible way to place bets -- all while generating significant revenue for state and local priorities. Currently, Georgians can only place bets with illegal offshore sports betting websites -- unsafe and illicit enterprises that offer consumer protections and provide no benefit to Georgia communities. Georgia residents deserve a safe, responsible, and legal sports betting market,’ said a spokesperson.

Last year, Rep. Ron Stephens led a push to legalize sports betting. The bill failed, but this year the Republican from Savannah has hope.

“Every time we bring it up there’s less opposition. You work on it until it falls into place,” said Stephens.

Incoming Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has expressed his support.

“I’ve been consistent about the positive return and revenues that safe, secure, and legal sports betting could generate for our state—so I will continue to support that effort. I look forward to seeing what legislative initiatives the Georgia General Assembly proposes to address this issue during the upcoming session,” said Jones in a statement to Atlanta News First.

Lawmakers have differed on what should be done with the revenue. Stephens wants the money to fund the HOPE scholarship.

“3.6 million families have been touched by hope, it’s a sacred cow if you will.” said, Stephens.

Stephens said gaming legislation will require two bills before Georgia voters would get a final say. One bill would require a constitutional amendment and the second to lay out exactly how the revenue will be spent.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia
Washington County wanted man found dead as officers close in
Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather
Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two...
Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident

Latest News

Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road.
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Graniteville
Latimer Blount, late North Augusta Middle School teacher
North Augusta Middle School mourns English teacher’s passing
Fran Coyle, a rape survivor, says, “I felt, 'Oh, my gosh, they’re giving women back to...
‘Giving women back to themselves’: Survivor speaks on S.C. abortion ruling
Grovetown High School
Automotive fire closes part of Grovetown High School
The University of Georgia Bulldogs are headed back to the national championship against the...
The UGA Bulldogs are headed back to the national championship