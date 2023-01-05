Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident

Jojo the lost Evans dog, returns home after two weeks

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two weeks later.

In the Renew family, Jojo here is the king.

Dr. Margaret and Tom Renew, Jojo’s parents say, “Jojo is our baby.”

When the 2-year-old king Charles cavalier spaniel, left his throne unexpectedly, the Renew family knew something wasn’t right.

“I was basically in tears,” Renew said.

On Dec. 22, Jojo escaped from his Evans home.

“We searched high and low. Tom searched with drones we put fliers in every mailbox in surrounding neighborhoods, we broadcasted across Facebook, all the rescue shelters, the vets,” Renew said.

They had no luck, after 11 days, the Renew’s got a scent-tracking dog that led them to their neighbor’s house across the street, where contractors had been working.

“At that point, we felt like he had been taken,” Renew said.

They filed this police report with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The next day, a worker told the Renews he knew who took Jojo. A warrant was issued for James Crumpley and Emily Cutlip, in Saluda County, according to authorities.

But before deputies could find them, a family member of Crumpley or Cutlip tried to return Jojo but got the street names mixed up.

Renew says, “Lord probably put him in the perfect neighborhood because the people in that community rallied to help us.”

Jojo ended up in Augusta, near Josey high school.

“They had taken care of him. One person said he sat on the porch with him, another said he slept for a few hours in the house, another person fed him, another watered him,” Renew shares.

The Renews say the power of social media was used for good, to help spread the word until Jojo was finally reunited with his family after 13 long days.

Renew shares, “Cavaliers love everybody and they’ll go with anybody and that may have gotten us in some trouble there.”

