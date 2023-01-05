Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying dry the next few days with sunshine returning to the CSRA. Cooler mornings through the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly sunny skies expected today as high pressure builds in behind the front that brought storms Wednesday. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be steady out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Cooler start Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will stay sunny Friday and highs will be seasonal in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 8-12 mph.

Staying dry Saturday with mornings lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in low 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move in Sunday ahead of our next front and could bring a stray shower late Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be near 40 and afternoon highs will reach the mid-60s. Keep it here for updates the rest of the week on rain chances Sunday. It’s not looking like a washout, so keep your outdoor plans!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

