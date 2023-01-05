Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and cooler temps this evening into tonight. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s. Overnight lows into early Friday will drop to the upper 30s. Winds will be light out of the west overnight.

Cooler start Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s. High pressure building into the region will keep skies sunny Friday. Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 8-12 mph.

Staying dry Saturday with mornings lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in mid to low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light and variable during the day with high pressure on top of the region.

A few clouds will move in Sunday ahead of our next front and could bring a stray shower late Sunday. Morning lows Sunday will be near 40 and afternoon highs will reach the low 60s. Keep your outdoor plans Sunday. Rain chances look very slim for the CSRA, but skies will be cloudy.

We return to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid to low 60s. Another front will move in Tuesday and could bring the chance for rain. Keep it here for updates on Tuesday rain chances through the weekend.

Cooler mornings in the 30s return the next few days. (WRDW)

