Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Biden to talk border security, plans visit

President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a trip to meet with Mexico and Canada's leaders, he said Wednesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to discuss border security and enforcement in remarks from the White House on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Biden said he intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border next week as part of a trip to meet with the leaders of Mexico and Canada. It would be his first trip to the border since becoming president.

There have been large increases in the number of migrants at the border even as a U.S. public health law remains in place that allows American authorities to turn away many people seeking asylum in the U.S.

Republican leaders have criticized the president for policies they say are ineffective on border security and have questioned why he has not made a trip there.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
This was the scene at 835 Boardman Road after a storm blew a tree onto a home on Jan. 4, 2023.
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
Tommy Solomon
Suspect arrested in Augusta clash with off-duty deputy
Georgia Power generic
A closer look at Georgia Power’s upcoming rate increase
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta

Latest News

Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders Russian army to observe 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
GOP’s Kevin McCarthy pressured to ‘figure out’ speaker race
A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
The former University Hospital Summerville is now the health sciences campus of Augusta...
Augusta Tech launches new campus at former Summerville hospital
LIVE: Biden remarks on border security