Augusta Tech launches new campus at former Summerville hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting is set for noon Thursday on Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus.

The campus is at the former University Hospital Summerville location.

Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl and outgoing Piedmont Augusta President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Davis will preside over the ribbon-cutting.

The campus includes classroom, office and hospital spaces.

A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of its mostly unused Summerville campus for educating health sciences students from the college.

The college is moving its its entire health sciences program to the former hospital on Wrightsboro Road.

The hospital was used for a time for COVID patients, but those were later moved back to the main Piedmont Augusta campus, leaving the Summerville campus largely unused.

The partnership is expected to help dead with a nurse shortage that’s plaguing health care systems across the country.

The college plans to graduate 200 nurses in five years and to double its allied health graduates each year, thanks to the partnership.

