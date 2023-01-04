Williston-Elko High School evacuated dur to threat

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Williston-Elko High School was evacuated Wednesday morning, according to school administrators.

The school district said the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an alleged bomb threat.

Students and employees were evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” the district said in a statement.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation,” the district said. “The source of the call has not been authenticated at this time.”

