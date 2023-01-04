Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A thunderstorm knocked down trees and took out power, leading to severe weather warnings as in moved through the CSRA late Wednesday morning.

A tornado warning was issued for Saluda, Aiken and Edgefield counties until 10:30 a.m. A tornado was sighted or indicated by weather radar.

At 10:49 a.m., dispatchers said a tornado had been spotted in Wagener, and strong winds were reported near Barnwell.

Georgia counties were out of the tornado warning, but flash floods were possible and there was damage after 50 to 60 mph winds were reported.

In Richmond County, a large pine tree fell across the roadway at Joyce Street and Kissingbower Road.

In Sandersville, photos showed toppled pine trees that were broken off at the trunk, with splintered upper limbs.

Washington County deputies reported damage to several homes. A tree fell on at least one house, and another photo showed damage to a mobile home.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews were sent to the areas of Deepstep Road, Linton Road, Highway 15, Walden Road, North Lake Drive and areas in between and around these areas.

“Power lines and trees are down in these areas from the storm,” the agency said. “Please do not try to navigate these areas unnecessarily until these areas can be cleared by emergency personnel.”

Damage was also reported in Jefferson County at Stapleton’s Crossing, and there was wind damage a mile north-northwest of Sandersville.

In the Hephzibah area, trees were reported down around 1075 McManus Road and on Winter Avenue.

In Burke County, River Road was closed after trees fell across it.

Power outages

There were some big outages in Augusta, according to Georgia Power.

More than 1,110 customers were without power in the Pine Valley neighborhood along Milledgeville Road. Also, about 380 customers were without power in an area around Pendleton King Park.

Georgia Power said 63 customers were without power near Wheeler Heights Baptist Church. And 55 customers were without power just south of Lake Olmstead.

There were several other scattered outages affecting a handful of customers each.

View the Georgia Power outage map at https://outagemap.georgiapower.com.

Jefferson Energy showed about 300 customers without power just south of Hephzibah, plus more than 600 without power just north and west of Louisville.

View the Jefferson Energy outage map at https://outage.jec.coop:83.

There were several other scattered smaller outages.

In Washington County, power was out at T.J. Elder Middle School.

“All students and staff are safe and we are following the school safety plan,” the school district said in a statement. The school day was expected to continue.

