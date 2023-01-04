Suspect sought in theft of trailer, tens of thousands in property

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused in two thefts.

Robert Cleveland Shipley, 41, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Shipley is wanted on two counts of felony theft by taking that occurred Aug. 4 in the 2000 block of White Road, according to deputies.

According to authorities, the victim stated she left her enclosed trailer residence last year at the residence of a land owner.

The land owner called the victim and said the trailer as well as $30,000 to $40,000 worth of items were stolen.

The land owner said Shipley and two others drove onto the property and attached the trailer to their vehicle.

According to authorities, the land owner has pictures of the subjects on the property.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Britney Moore at 706-821-4850 or an on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

