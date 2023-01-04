Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspect arrested in Augusta clash with off-duty deputy

Tommy Solomon
Tommy Solomon(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused in an altercation with an off-duty deputy.

Off-duty Cpl. Reginald Ward asked a man to turn down the music he was playing in his backyard, which led to an altercation on Dec. 27, according to authorities.

MORE | New Augusta mayor pushes for economic growth, community policing

During the altercation, the subject stated he would “put a five in his chest” and pointed the revolver at Ward, according to a report from deputies.

According to authorities, the deputy retreated and called Richmond County supervisors.

The subject, Tommy Solomon, 44, told authorities he did talk to Ward in his backyard but denied pointing a firearm at him or threatening him, according to authorities.

Solomon also stated that he did not own a firearm, according to deputies, who found a black revolver at the residence upon search.

According to the jail records, Solomon was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during crime, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He was still in jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Langley Pond Park, Aiken County, S.C.
Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
Ruben T. Perry
Suspect arrested in New Ellenton murder of 32-year-old
Georgia Power generic
A closer look at Georgia Power’s upcoming rate increase
Lowcountry attorneys are giving advice on what you should do if you realize you're too...
What attorneys say you should do if you realize you’re too impaired to drive

Latest News

Full interview with retiring Burke County head football coach
Robert Cleveland Shipley
Suspect sought in theft of trailer, tens of thousands in property
A tree fell across Kissingbower Road in Augusta.
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
A look at damage from thunderstorm in Richmond County