Suspect arrested in Augusta clash with off-duty deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused in an altercation with an off-duty deputy.

Off-duty Cpl. Reginald Ward asked a man to turn down the music he was playing in his backyard, which led to an altercation on Dec. 27, according to authorities.

During the altercation, the subject stated he would “put a five in his chest” and pointed the revolver at Ward, according to a report from deputies.

According to authorities, the deputy retreated and called Richmond County supervisors.

The subject, Tommy Solomon, 44, told authorities he did talk to Ward in his backyard but denied pointing a firearm at him or threatening him, according to authorities.

Solomon also stated that he did not own a firearm, according to deputies, who found a black revolver at the residence upon search.

According to the jail records, Solomon was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during crime, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. He was still in jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

