NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down in Coweta County

NEWNAN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, an EF0 tornado toppled trees and caused damage across Newnan and Coweta County.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office estimates that the strong winds took down approximately 30 trees on Sullivan Road near Fairway Court. No injuries we reported.

Wow! A possible tornado took down a bunch of cypress trees lining Sullivan Road in Newnan last night. I’m on the story. Join us now on #atlantanewsfirst. Posted by Rebekka Schramm on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Large trees also fell across Yvonne Milian’s front yard and driveway on Landsdowne Drive.

Around 5:40 p.m., Milian says she started hearing heavy winds and limbs snapping from trees. She and her husband grabbed their children and ran to the basement.

When the Milian’s came back upstairs they were happy to see the trees had missed their home and their cars. But a tree was blocking their driveway.

“I called Coweta County Fire non-emergency, and I said here’s what’s going on. I was concerned simply because if I’m trapped in my house and I need to get out with my kids I can’t leave. You know? But they were able to clear the driveway to get us out so a huge thank you to Coweta County Fire Department. They were amazing,” Milian said.

Coweta officials told Atlanta News First they had not responded to any structural damage or injuries Tuesday night. Mostly just trees and debris in roads and yards.

The National Weather Service has determined that it was a tornado that touched down briefly on Sullivan Road that had maximum winds of 80 mph, making it an EF0.

BREAKING- National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touched along Sullivan Road, Newnan in Coweta County. https://t.co/0Fwtkv6UV5. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/pc4MgvPg19 — Don Shipman (@DonShipman) January 4, 2023

