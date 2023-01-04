Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Kroger will break ground on Eisenhower Crossing, the new Kroger Marketplace expected to open in spring of 2024.

The new store on Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Gordon Highway represents a $32 million investment and will create 250-300 new jobs.

It will encompass 124,000 square feet, with an adjacent fuel center and a wide variety of features, including:

• Murray’s Cheese Shop.

• Expanded deli offerings, including sushi.

• Grocery pickup.

• New belted self-checkouts that are extremely popular with Kroger customers.

• Mural designed by a local artist.

• Pharmacy with an exterior drive thru.

