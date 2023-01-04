Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Kroger will break ground on Eisenhower Crossing, the new Kroger Marketplace expected to open in spring of 2024.
The new store on Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Gordon Highway represents a $32 million investment and will create 250-300 new jobs.
It will encompass 124,000 square feet, with an adjacent fuel center and a wide variety of features, including:
• Murray’s Cheese Shop.
• Expanded deli offerings, including sushi.
• Grocery pickup.
• New belted self-checkouts that are extremely popular with Kroger customers.
• Mural designed by a local artist.
• Pharmacy with an exterior drive thru.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.