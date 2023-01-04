Submit Photos/Videos
Head football coach retires from Burke County High School

Eric Parker
Eric Parker(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School’s Head Football Coach, Eric Parker, has announced he is retiring Wednesday.

Eric Parker has been the head football coach for Burke County High School for 16 years.

MORE | Dawgs size up rivals for football title: ‘There’s no tricking them’

“Rashann and I are blessed to have been involved with such a great community,” said Parker’s Facebook page.

This comes two months after Parker was in the hospital for collapsing during an away game.

