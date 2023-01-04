Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Generational Bulldogs: Bridging one era to the next

By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Bulldog is looking back on his time playing Georgia football, like when they won the SEC championship in 2005.

Now his son is on his way to the national championship. We sat down with Marcus Washington Sr. to talk about what’s starting to look like a family tradition.

“It’s his dorm room instead of dad’s dorm room,” he said.

A dream now matching SEC rings and a chance to do one better.

“Year one he’s captured an SEC championship ring. And he’s already let me know about it. And then now, he’s chasing the championship ring. So he told me pop, ‘when I get my ring, my ring will be bigger than yours’,” he said.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Washington wore the red and black from 2005 to 2009, long before there was a college football playoff.

“Back in ‘07, when we want to play in the Sugar Bowl that year. A lot of people argue that we were the best team in the nation that year. And if we would have had a College Football Playoff system, probably would have come home with some, some trophy that year,” said Washington.

Now he has a permanent place in the stands to watch Junior.

During the Samford game, his son was credited with an assisted tackle. His dad...a tear.

“I may have like, had a little bit of water coming from my eyes when that happened. It was a very emotional moment just seeing his dream come true and knowing that it is something that he’s been working for since he was nine years old,” said Washington.

The Washington family is planning to head to the national championship.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Langley Pond Park, Aiken County, S.C.
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas...
A new year brings new gas prices

Latest News

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after the...
Dawgs size up rivals for football title: ‘There’s no tricking them’
Delta Air Lines unveils a plane dedicated to the memory of legendary UGA football coach Vince...
Delta dedicates plane to legacy of famed UGA football coach Vince Dooley
Delta dedicates plane in memory of Vince Dooley
Delta dedicates plane in memory of Vince Dooley
Scott Stallings reacts after missing a putt on the 17th green during the final round of the BMW...
Masters invitation goes to the wrong Scott Stallings