Generational Bulldogs: Bridging one era to the next

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Bulldog is looking back on his time playing Georgia football, like when they won the SEC championship in 2005.

Now his son is on his way to the national championship. We sat down with Marcus Washington Sr. to talk about what’s starting to look like a family tradition.

“It’s his dorm room instead of dad’s dorm room,” he said.

A dream now matching SEC rings and a chance to do one better.

“Year one he’s captured an SEC championship ring. And he’s already let me know about it. And then now, he’s chasing the championship ring. So he told me pop, ‘when I get my ring, my ring will be bigger than yours’,” he said.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Washington wore the red and black from 2005 to 2009, long before there was a college football playoff.

“Back in ‘07, when we want to play in the Sugar Bowl that year. A lot of people argue that we were the best team in the nation that year. And if we would have had a College Football Playoff system, probably would have come home with some, some trophy that year,” said Washington.

Now he has a permanent place in the stands to watch Junior.

During the Samford game, his son was credited with an assisted tackle. His dad...a tear.

“I may have like, had a little bit of water coming from my eyes when that happened. It was a very emotional moment just seeing his dream come true and knowing that it is something that he’s been working for since he was nine years old,” said Washington.

The Washington family is planning to head to the national championship.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.