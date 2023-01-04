Clock is ticking for gas tax suspension to end in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in Georgia, gas prices are expected to go up later this month when the gas tax suspension ends.

Prices will jump 29 cents per gallon for regular fuel and 33 cents for diesel on Jan. 10.

Gov. Brian Kemp extended the gas tax suspension to help offset the cost of holiday spending, but that’s ending for drivers next week.

As for the rest of 2023, GasBuddy predicts prices nationally will rise leading into the summer months like they normally do.

But those prices are not expected to be as high as the prices we saw this last summer.

