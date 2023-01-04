Funeral arrangements set for Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor will be laid to rest Sunday in Mount Pleasant, according to his obituary.

Aylor, 41, was found dead in his Charleston home on Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause and manner of death was not immediately clear.

A funeral service is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. at Seacoast Church on Long Point Road, his obituary states. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at J. Henry Stuhr’s Downtown Charleston Chapel, located at 232 Calhoun St.

Aylor served as a criminal defense, personal injury and DUI attorney since 2007 and opened his own law office in 2009.

He also served as the acting prosecutor for the city of Hanahan and previously served as the assistant solicitor in the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office for Charleston County.

He also served as a clerk for the South Carolina Senate Judiciary Committee under former Sen. Glenn McConnell as well as serving as a clerk for now-retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Carr and criminal attorney Andrew Savage III in Charleston.

He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2002 and from the University School of Law in 2006, his bio states.

In a statement released Monday, David Aylor Law Offices Managing Attorney Lindsay Johnson said Aylor started the firm in 2009 and grew it into the successful 22-person firm it is today.

“David was known for his generous and helpful spirit,” she said. “He cared deeply for his employees and clients. He treated us all like family. David’s legacy of grit, hard work, and community focus remains and will continue to guide us.”

Friend and fellow attorney Mark Peper said he will always be grateful for the time he spent with Aylor.

“He brought this community together in all the ways no one could, and I’ll always admire him for that,” Peper said.

Aylor’s obituary states he was born in Spartanburg on Jan. 6, 1981, and that he is survived by his parents, two brothers, a son and a niece.

Memorials may be made to Be a Mentor, 701 E. Bay Street, Suite 121, Charleston SC 29403 and Communities In Schools of South Carolina, c/o Jennifer Harris, 1691 Turnbull Avenue, Suite 200, North Charleston SC 29405.

