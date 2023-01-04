Flags fly at half-staff in Aiken in honor of former mayor

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flags in Aiken are at half-staff for former Mayor Fred Cavanaugh, who died last week.

Gov. Henry McMaster made that announcement during a wreath ceremony for Cavanaugh on Monday .

Elected in 1991, Cavanaugh served as mayor for 24 years before retiring in 2015. Unveiled in 2019, a statue honors him in downtown Aiken.

He was elected to the Aiken City Council in 1985 before serving as mayor pro-tempore and eventually as mayor.

Cavanaugh moved to Aiken as a 15-year-old high school sophomore from Richmond, Va., in 1953. He was a member of the “new” Aiken High School’s first graduating class in 1955.

