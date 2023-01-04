Enter your photo in Brick Pond’s first competition

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you like photography, and visiting Brick Pond park, the Arts and Heritage Center wants to showcase your work.

We got to see how local photographers can get involved.

The Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta wants you to enter “Hit the Bricks,” Brick Ponds first-ever photography competition.

The executive director of the center, Mary Anne Bigger says, “We know there’s a lot of interest down there, it’s a beautiful place for people to go, and we know we have a lot of photography enthusiasts who love to go down there and shoot pictures.”

The center is getting ready to host the photography competition.

Their executive director says there has been a lot of interest in the ponds recently, especially after these baby gators were photographed last year.

“With all the excitement, with all the alligators this year and the birth of the baby gators, there have just been people clicking away,” Bigger states.

She knows there are a lot of pictures out there. and if you have a good one, they want to put it on display.

“The pieces do need to be ready to hang in a gallery, so they do need to be framed, and they need to have a wire hanger on the back, so we can display them like we typically display all the artwork,” Biggers shares.

There will be prizes and ribbons for the winners. The center is excited to see what you come up with.

Take all the pictures you want and submit your best two. They have two categories, one for kids ages 8 to 15, and another for everyone 16 years old and up. Go to their website for more information.

You can drop off your pictures at the Arts and Heritage Center on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

