Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moving across the Southeast is bringing a heavy rain/flood risk tonight and a severe risk Wednesday in the CSRA. We have issued a FIRST ALERT for tonight and through the afternoon on Wednesday. Isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds will be possible with storms.

We’re expecting 2 waves of showers and storms, the first lasting into tonight and the next wave Wednesday morning and lasting into the afternoon. Both waves will approach from the west and clear to the east. The severe risk for the first wave looks very low tonight. Temperatures will stay warm tonight in the 60s.

The second wave of storms will show up in the western CSRA Wednesday morning and move east towards Augusta around midday and then move through our eastern counties Wednesday afternoon. The second wave will be the main event with the highest severe weather risk with the chance for tornadoes. Stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts. Temperatures will be the 60s and 70s all day Wednesday. The severe weather threat will clear the region by around sunset Wednesday.

The front will clear the region by Thursday morning with drier and cooler conditions for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs for Thursday will fall to the mid to upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. The sunny conditions will continue for Friday and the upcoming weekend with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 50s.

