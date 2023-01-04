Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Coroner IDs woman whose body was found in Kershaw County clothing bin

Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing...
Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff is the victim whose body was found in a Kershaw County clothing bin.(Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the body found in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The body was identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff, who had been missing since March 2022.

The autopsy did not reveal her cause of death and lab work is pending. Also, deputies are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.

RELATED STORY: Authorities find decomposed body behind hotel in Lugoff

RELATED STORY: Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new Kroger Marketplace is coming to Augusta.
Kroger to break ground on new supermarket in Augusta
This was the scene at 835 Boardman Road after a storm blew a tree onto a home on Jan. 4, 2023.
Storm knocks down trees, takes out power, spurs tornado warning
Tommy Solomon
Suspect arrested in Augusta clash with off-duty deputy
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned...
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
Georgia Power generic
A closer look at Georgia Power’s upcoming rate increase

Latest News

Torn-up greenhouse at Cornucopia Farms in Jefferson County.
Tornadoes confirmed as culprits in CSRA’s severe weather
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
S.C. Supreme Court strikes down 6-week abortion ban
The ribbon is cut on Jan. 5, 2023, for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus.
Augusta Tech launches new campus at former Summerville hospital
Clock is ticking for gas tax suspension to end in Georgia
The James Brown Arena evacuated building due to alleged gas leak on Friday night during concert.
What’s ahead for James Brown Arena and Bell Auditorium?