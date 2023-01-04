How Columbia County alcohol licensing could change

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are tense moments in Columbia County as people question how leaders are enforcing the alcohol ordinance.

We’re now learning changes to the ordinance are in the works. The county’s alcohol ordinance came under scrutiny after leaders revoked Stay Social’s license, ultimately leading to the business closing.

After the commission revoked Stay Social’s alcohol license for not meeting 50 percent of food sales, the county is now in the early process of figuring out a way to ensure 50 percent food sales across all restaurants.

“I feel like it’s kind of a step in the right direction,” said Kris Price.

He raised questions Tuesday night about the way commissioners handled alcohol license violations in the past.

“Everything kind of comes down to their discretion, which is a little loosey-goosey,” he said.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Commissioner Doug Duncan sheds some light on the future of having a license in the county.

“Every restaurant in Columbia County will now be reporting,” he said.

The county is still in the early stages of how to receive numbers from every business with an alcohol license. They want to ensure every restaurant has 50 percent food sales. Changes to an ordinance that Price thinks still has many gray areas.

“I feel like there should be guidelines, there should be black and white print that says, ‘under these conditions, your business license is suspended. And under these conditions, it’s revoked’ Otherwise, it’s kind of the wild west out here, and that’s not fair for businesses,” he said.

Based on the decisions the commission made, Price still feels there are still questions about why Stay Social’s got revoked, and the Backyard Tavern didn’t.

Price says he is just trying to level the playing field.

“I’m here to support other local businesses, and I’m not here to bring anybody down, but I’m here to make sure things are fair for everybody,” said Price.

The county couldn’t give specifics on how this new change will be implemented but is looking to have this in place by the end of 2023. They say when it gets approved. there will be more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.