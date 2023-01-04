Brittanee Drexel’s mother files lawsuit against confessed killer

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The mother of murder victim Brittanee Drexel filed a civil lawsuit against the Georgetown County man convicted of her death.

Court documents reveal that Dawn Pleckan, Drexel’s mother, filed the suit against Raymond Moody Tuesday.

Drexel, who lived in New York state, was on spring break in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009, when she went missing. Court documents state Moody kidnapped, raped and killed her and admitted to those crimes on or about May 4, 2022. Investigators said Moody led them that same day to the shallow grave where he buried Drexel.

READ MORE: Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel

The suit alleges intentional infliction of emotional distress and seeks a jury trial for actual, special, consequential and punitive damages.

Moody is currently housed in the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Richland County.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.