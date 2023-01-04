Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta colleges plan annual celebration in honor of MLK

The 2023 public celebration will be held on Jan. 13., at noon at Paine College Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel.(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local colleges have announced the information for this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.

The 2023 public celebration will be held Jan. 13 at noon at Paine College’s Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel.

“For many years, Augusta Technical College, Augusta University and Paine College have joined together to co-host the celebration of this ‘warrior for justice’ who dedicated his life toward nonviolence, freedom, equality, and justice,” said Paine College President Cheryl Evans Jones.

The three colleges have announced that this year’s speaker will be an Alabama native, Dr. Lewis Baldwin, a historian, author, and professor specializing in the history of black churches in the United States.

“The epic figure of Martin Luther King, Jr. looms large over our nation, reminding us that we cannot continue to prosper and survive in a culture in which objective truths and scientific facts seem to no longer matter,” Baldwin said.

The topic for Baldwin’s address will be “The Forgotten Legacy: Remembering Martin Luther King Jr. in a Post-Truth Age.”

Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel said: “Dr. Baldwin has shown his dedication to civil rights through a long career of ministerial work and scholarship as he honors Dr. King’s legacy. We are proud to co-host this event to encourage the spirit of service upheld by Dr. King and inspire future generations to engage our community.”

Full interview with retiring Burke County head football coach