Audit finds Georgia state employees stole $6.7M in unemployment benefits

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major audit by the Georgia State Inspector General (OIG) found that at least 280 employees stole over $6.7 million in state unemployment benefits.

The stolen benefits were part of the larger $6 trillion in emergency spending meant to prop up the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The audit found that the employees stole an average of $23,700 per person. The employees received the money in 2020 and 2021. The office interviewed approximately two dozen of the employees, including a Department of Human Services supervisor who stole nearly $50,000. Almost all of the employees interviewed have since been fired.

The office called interviewing the rest of the employees “an uphill, if not impossible task.”

On Wednesday, Atlanta News First interviewed Bruce Thompson, commissioner-elect for the Georgia Department of Labor. He called the findings shameful and vowed to “open the books” when he takes over the agency.

When you have the Attorney General’s Office, the inspector general that are identifying things, they’ve got to go to the U.S. Department of Labor to get [data], that’s a problem,” Thompson said. “There’s always been a saying, if you’re afraid to share something there may be something to hide. We intend to go in and find out what that is.”

The audit did not include employees who received less than $1,000, were part-time or “are no longer actively employed by the state.”

In a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, the OIG requested the statute of limitations on pandemic-related fraud be extended and that the office be given subpoena authority to receive government records.

