Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta

Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery.

It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities.

According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play a basketball video game.

Deputies said one of the guests stood up and picked up one of the brothers’ semiautomatic rifles, which was in the room, and pointed it at its owner.

The other brother held out his hand to keep the situation from escalating, but one of the other guests pointed another gun at him, according to authorities.

Without saying anything but with the guns still pointed and taking the rifle with them, the three guests left in a white white older-model Buick, according to deputies.

According to the jail records, Dexter Frank, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime. He was in jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

