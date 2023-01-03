Submit Photos/Videos
Taji’s Tents celebrates one year of providing for the homeless

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Taji Johnson is celebrating one year of providing tents for the homeless.

A year ago, he helped feed the homeless with his family, and after thinking about the conditions they live in, he decided to do more.

“I want to help them any way I can, and the way I do that is with Taji’s Tents,” he said.

Johnson, 9, is loading up his mom’s trunk for a mission.

“We have a home, we have heat, air conditioner, whatever, but they don’t,” he said.

His mission is to give homes to people who don’t have one.

Chemikia Johnson is Taji’s mom. She said, “I ask him, when we see something we don’t like, we do something about it. At first, he wanted to buy them all homes.”

“I thought she could buy all the houses, and just give them all to the homeless. But did she tell you she couldn’t? She sure did,” he said.

Since his parents couldn’t afford to buy so many houses, Taji thought about tents. The family posted a video asking for donations, and his mom couldn’t belive the response.

“I cry every time. I cry every time we end up with a donation, I do, he’s excited about it, but I’m overwhelmed,” she said.

Thousands of dollars poured in from across the country. In one year, Taji has personally delivered tents to twenty cities in eight different states. “They get real excited when I pull one out,” said Taji.

Seeing this many people feel good means a lot to Taji and his mom.

“I’m very proud of him,” said Chemikia.

Taji says his goal is to donate tents in all fifty states.

