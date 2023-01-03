Suspected arrested in New Ellenton murder of 32-year-old

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing last week.

The stabbing was reported at 1:28 a.m. Dec. 26 at a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Kennard A. Thomas, who was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Ruben T. Perry, 26, was arrested Sunday on a murder charge, according to Aiken County jail records. He remained there Tuesday.

The stabbing came amid an outbreak in deadly crime that’s claimed more than 60 lives across the CSRA since spring . Communities large and small have been affected on both sides of the Savannah River, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

