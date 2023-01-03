Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspected arrested in New Ellenton murder of 32-year-old

By Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll surpasses 60

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing last week.

The stabbing was reported at 1:28 a.m. Dec. 26 at a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Kennard A. Thomas, who was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

MORE | https://www.wrdw.com/2023/01/02/aiken-county-woman-found-unconscious-langley-pond/

Ruben T. Perry, 26, was arrested Sunday on a murder charge, according to Aiken County jail records. He remained there Tuesday.

The stabbing came amid an outbreak in deadly crime that’s claimed more than 60 lives across the CSRA since spring. Communities large and small have been affected on both sides of the Savannah River, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital
Langley Pond Park, Aiken County, S.C.
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas...
A new year brings new gas prices

Latest News

Jabez Beggs
Aiken County deputies find missing 12-year-old
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff’s Office plans seminar for teen boys
Crime scene tape
Couple’s Saluda County deaths ruled murder-suicide
Langley Pond Park, Aiken County, S.C.
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious