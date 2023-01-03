Submit Photos/Videos
South Carolina Supreme Court to weigh execution methods

By Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In two days, the South Carolina Supreme Court is set to take up whether inmates can be executed by firing squad or electric chair.

Last year, a Richland County judge ruled firing squads and the electric chair are unconstitutional.

If the court upholds the ruling, South Carolina has no way of carrying out executions because the state does not have the drugs needed for lethal injections.

