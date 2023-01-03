Submit Photos/Videos
New Augusta mayor pushes for economic growth, community policing

By William Rioux
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s new mayor Garnett Johnson officially stepped into the role Tuesday, presiding over his first city commission meeting.

Johnson talked to News 12 about his priorities when it comes to leading the city over the next four years.

He says it’s certainly a new year, but there are the same old issues that commissioners are working to figure out: lighting problems downtown, stormwater, and much more. Johnson told us 2023 is the year things will start to change.

It’s a new year with some familiar faces. They’re all working with a new mindset.

For Johnson, 2023 is about growth and opportunity.

“New players give us an opportunity to address perhaps some of the most controversial issues that we’ve had in the past,” he said.

The Gold Cross contract is the first issue Johnson mentioned.

“I believe strongly, that we owe it to our citizens that if they call 911, they can expect a response in a timely manner,” said Johnson.

Development of the old Regency Mall, Lake Olmstead, and the James Brown Arena are things Johnson is going to push for.

“It offers a lot of lifestyle opportunities for our citizens and our downtown, and I think there should be a conversation had about how we get that accomplished,” he said.

In 2022, Augusta saw its second-highest homicide rate in eight years. Johnson says his staff is willing to work closely with the sheriff’s office.

“I believe strongly, that we need to have a component back in the sheriff’s office to do community policing,” he said.

All commissioners and the mayor hope this year Agusta will thrive even more.

When it comes to crime, the mayor says we need a component back with the sheriff’s office to help build those bridges again. We’ve heard about those programs, like Augusta Giving Back and the CHAMPS Program. We asked about mental health resources, and the mayor says funding for that is not in the budget at this time.

A few commissioners were also sworn in at the meeting. Brandon Garrett was re-elected to his seat as District 8 commissioner.

“I know that we will not see eye to eye on everything over the next four years, but know that I will have your back and respect you in all that we do,” he said.

Alvin Mason will represent District 4.

“They already know what kind of person I am, what my personality is. They gave me an overwhelming victory on election day. So they are expecting something of me,” said Mason. “Better days are on the way for Augusta, Richmond County.”

Wayne Guilfoyle will take over as Augusta’s District 10 commissioner.

“We’re going to have to work together because we’ve got this landfill, streetlights, the ambulance, preventative maintenance that needs to be addressed, and we have this $10 million that’s facing us.

