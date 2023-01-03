Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia’s Raphael Warnock sworn into his first full, six-year Senate term

Ebenezer Baptist Church senior pastor won reelection last December
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While Republicans in the U.S. House were engaged in a civil war over who to elect speaker, Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was sworn into his first six-year term.

Warnock won election to his full term this past December when he defeated a Republican challenge from Herschel Walker.

The Warnock-Walker race was the second consecutive Senate race that went into a runoff in Georgia. Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons.

RELATED: ‘Furious’ Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts GOP leaders after Kevin McCarthy defeat

Across the aisle, Congressional Republicans engaged in a civil war. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy was defeated on the first ballot as Congress gaveled into session on Tuesday. The California Republican’s defeat, according to the AP, sent the new Congress into a tangle as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership.

McCarthy was opposed by several members of the House GOP’s so-called Freedom Caucus, and became the first House speaker nominee in 100 years to fail to win the gavel from his fellow party members on the initial vote.

On the House’s first ballot, U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) received 212 votes to McCarthy’s 203. Five other congressional representatives also received votes; no candidate received the required majority to become speaker. A total of 218 was needed for a candidate to be elected speaker.

Later on Tuesday, McCarthy was headed for defeat on a second ballot.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Langley Pond Park, Aiken County, S.C.
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Edgefield County shoot-out sends 1 person to hospital
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 dead after Aiken County single-vehicle accident
As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas...
A new year brings new gas prices

Latest News

A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
Two South Dakota state lawmakers are in the race to become the next chair of the state's...
Two east river lawmakers will vie for SD GOP chair
Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker
Gov. Henry McMaster's inauguration is set for Jan. 11 in Columbia. At the conclusion of his new...
Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia